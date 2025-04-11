Why This Could be the Weekend to See the Elk Migration in Idaho

I have details from two sources. On wrote me Thursday and said large herds are on the move east of Fairfield. He didn’t specify how far east because herds do tend to roam, but Route 20 is probably the best starting point if you would like to get some pictures. Just remember, keep a safe distance. As many tourists have painfully learned, elk can be a little unfriendly.

You Have Multiple Choices

Another area where you could probably see elk on the move is near Bliss. Or they were. I don’t have any details on the migration being complete, but there were some massive herds in the area, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

I’ve never timed this things to where I was able to be like those guys who get some great video of a herd crossing a highway, or jumping fences as if the act was choreographed.

I just want to see it in person versus watching a video collected by someone else.

They Must Hear Me Coming

Many years ago, I drove to the panhandle, and it took 13 hours because I kept to the back roads and away from the Interstates. My goal was to spot some of our great Idaho wildlife, and I had two cameras. I didn’t see even as much as one deer. No bears, no moose, and no elk. One afternoon in Fairfield a few years ago, the road was blocked by a dozen pronghorn. By the time I stopped along the shoulder and grabbed a camera, they were already racing off in the distance through a field.

Nice, near Ketchum, I saw two cow moose drinking from the river, but even with zoom, I couldn’t get a clear shot. But I won’t give up. I saw a wolf once near Old Baldy, but it didn’t stick around and smile for the camera. One of these days.

