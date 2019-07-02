We know that Thursday will be a day full of parades and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July, but what else do you have planned for the long holiday weekend? If one of the shows your family is shamelessly addicted to watching during the summer months is American Ninja Warrior, a trip to the grocery store is in order!

It only seems fitting that the month of July, which is full of BBQs and pool parties, is Idaho Beef Month and the Idaho Beef Council is celebrating by bringing a very special guest to the Treasure Valley! Lance Pekus, aka Idaho's own Cowboy Ninja from American Ninja Warrior, will visit two Treasure Valley Albertsons stores this weekend to meet and snap some selfies with fans!

During Pekus's visit, you'll be able to enjoy a FREE Double R Ranch all-beef hot dog, chips and a drink! Those visits are scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at the Albertsons location at Eagle/McMillan in Boise from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sunday, July 7 at the Albertsons on Greenhurst in Nampa from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

In addition to competing on the NBC reality competition, Pekus is also a Salmon, ID based beef rancher and devoted dad/husband. He opened up about how he and his family has been navigating their day to day since his wife, Heather, started experiencing more severe complications from MS as she's gotten older during a 2017 episode of American Ninja Warrior. It was one of the most emotional runs in the series's history.

Eat Beef, Help Treasure Valley Neighbors in Need

During Idaho Beef month, Albertsons is donating a portion of all Double R Ranch beef sales to the Beef Counts program. The money raised by the initiative helps the Idaho Foodbank provide high quality beef for neighbors in need here in the Treasure Valley. Double R Ranch as also agreed to match donations, so consider buying their products as you're hosting BBQs throughout the month of July! Your party might just be helping someone that wouldn't otherwise have access to the food they need during the time of the year where donations to the Foodbank are a little slower than they are during the winter holidays.