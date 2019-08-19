Boise Theaters to Show ‘Friends’ On the Big Screen

Has anyone else noticed an abundance of Friends articles showing up on their newsfeed?

Considering there hasn't been a new episode of the beloved sitcom since May 2004, the timing of a new Pottery Barn collection, Central Perk LEGO set and other Friends themed merch appearing online might seem a little off. That is, of course, unless you're a super fan who know that this September brings the 25th anniversary of the show's pilot airing on NBC.

To celebrate, the show is coming to the big screen for the first time ever! Theaters in Boise, Meridian and Nampa will be showing some of your favorite episodes on September 23, September 28 and October 2. Each screening will feature four different episodes of the show!

Based on the amount of super Friends super fans that we know within our own circles, we wouldn't be surprised to see these screenings sell out, so don't wait to get your tickets!

Monday, September 23

Pilot - ReDo, The One With the Black Out, The One With the Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out

Edwards Boise Downtown | 7 p.m. | Tickets

Edwards Boise Spectrum | 7 p.m. | Tickets

Village Cinemas | 7 p.m. | Tickets

Edwards Nampa Stadium | 7 p.m. | Tickets

Edwards Nampa Gateway | 7 p.m. | Tickets

Saturday, September 28

The One With the Prom Video, The One Where No One's Ready, The One With the Morning After, The One With the Embryos



Edwards Boise Downtown | 7 p.m. | Tickets

Edwards Boise Spectrum | 7 p.m. | Tickets

Village Cinemas | 7 p.m. | Tickets

Edwards Nampa Stadium | 7 p.m. | Tickets

Edwards Nampa Gateway | 7 p.m. | Tickets

Wednesday, October 2

The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross's Wedding - Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

