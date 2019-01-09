TV Weatherman Accused of Racism & Fired!

Beware, unscripted broadcasters. When you're watching TV news the anchors are mostly and safely working off a prompter, however. Not weather forecasters and reporters live in the field.

A TV meteorologist in Rochester, New York is out out of a job

It can cause some serious headaches. A TV meteorologist in Rochester, New York is out out of a job (I worked in TV in a neighboring market).

He was referencing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and something tumbled from the weatherman's mouth and it was ugly. It doesn't appear intentional. An accident can still result in loss of job. For some. Check this link . Others have had the same accident and stayed on the job.

Many years ago, a radio talk show host was handed a bulletin about a gorilla escaping from the local zoo. He read the details and then added, "Runs for County Executive". It just happened the Democrat in the race for the job that election was a black candidate. The talk show host is still working.

One forecaster has learned life isn't fair.