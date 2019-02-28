Meet Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Newest K9 Deputy

Earlier this week we had to say goodbye to on K9 Deputy, Drago, who passed away due to complications in a surgery he was undergoing. Today, the K9 unit and the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office embraces their newest K9 Deputy Ace.

Ace is a two-year-old Golden Lab that is trained in narcotic detection. He technically isn't narcotic certified just yet, but they are working on it. He will be taking a 160-hour course to become certified. Plus, just look how stinking cute he is!



Ace has been assigned to Deputy Matt Radmall and the goal is to reduce and eliminate the use and possession of controlled substances in county schools. And even though he is incredibly adorable, I am pretty sure he could do some damage if you upset him.

Although we are incredibly sad at the loss of Drago, it is nice to see that the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is moving forward with the cute and intelligent good boy.