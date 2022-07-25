TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Declo man will spend more than ten years behind bars for methamphetamine related drug charges. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Melvin Misael Alcaraz-Valdez was recently sentenced to federal prison a little more than 11 years on possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine . The judge also sentenced Alcaraz-Valdez to five years of supervised release once his prison term is up. Investigators determined Alcaraz-Valdez was dealing meth from March 2020 to March 2021 in the Mini-Cassia area. Investigators eventually discovered the man had a little more than four pounds of meth in his possession. Multiple agencies contributed to the investigation including the Minidoka and Cassia county sheriff's offices, Idaho State Police, Drug Enforcement Agency and Treasure Valley law enforcement.

