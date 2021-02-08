Mike Simpson Plots to Raise Your Cost for Electricity

Well, I guess when we have blue state prices for electricity the blue state migration to Idaho will end. Over the weekend I saw this link posted at the Idaho on Fire Facebook page. I could provide a link for the Facebook page itself but it’s a closed meeting hall. Not many tree hugging liberals on board, in other words.

They explain the Republican Party is a big tent. It helps excuse the actions of Simpson and people like Wyoming’s Liz Cheney.

Mike Simpson is a registered Republican but callers to my radio show often question his commitment to party values. It doesn’t stop him from repeatedly winning elections by big margins. Some of his fellow Republicans admit our representation at the state and federal levels isn’t nearly as conservative as the constituency. They explain the Republican Party is a big tent. It helps excuse the actions of Simpson and people like Wyoming’s Liz Cheney.

Funny, I always thought the word representative was self-explanatory. I’d wager Marjorie Taylor Greene is more representative of her district than the two people I’ve mentioned from the Mountain West.

In reading the comments at Idaho on Fire, I can’t find many people applauding the plan to remove four damns on the lower Snake River. The opinions concern skyrocketing prices for electricity and shipping.

It’s not like Representative Simpson has been keeping his dream a secret. He’s on record, according to the Lewiston Tribune, of restoring salmon populations. His plan also has the backing of some indigenous tribes.

We really need to start talking about ramping up nuclear power. My show has had two presentations on thorium reactors over the last 12 months. If Simpson’s position gains traction, we’re going to need an alternative to manage electricity costs.