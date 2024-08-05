Young Idaho has Some Very Old Towns

The United States is a young country, and Idaho is even younger, but it doesn’t mean our towns and cities sprang up from the earth over the previous century, though many of them did. Lewis and Clark didn’t stay, and neither did Jedediah Smith. But not long after the latter scouted the area, people began to trickle into what would become Idaho.

World Atlas is recommending 10 of Idaho’s oldest towns if you’re looking to enjoy great scenery and experience the values that made the state great. These are located across every region of the state. Idaho City is among the closest, and I’ve enjoyed many trips there, including the crowded antique store. There was so much on display that I had to suck in my gut to walk the aisles.

There was also an old saloon down the street that sold great pizza.

Wallace is on the list, and I’ve written in the past about how I believe I could call it home. Friends of mine tell me that Salmon is the best representation of our state’s values.

You may disagree with the list, but the publication is looking at communities that are older settlements, and not because of the number of boat docks, the wealthy residents, or the number of golf courses. Most of the towns on the list are places where you can go to bed at night and not ever worry about a siren waking you up during the night. Many of them also have some checkered pasts, but for some of us, the history is the allure.