Minidoka County Retired K9 Died After Emergency Surgery

This is so incredibly sad. It is devastating when any officer, retired or active, person or K9, passes away. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office had to say goodbye to one of their beloved retired K9's after complications from an emergency surgery.

K9 Toby passed away on March 25th after he had to have an emergency surgery and did not make it through. The office did not specify what the emergency surgery was but they did give Toby a proper goodbye and a history of his time with the sheriff's office.

Toby began working as a drug K9 in July of 2015. His partner was Cpl. Brandon Fry and they worked in the drug unit together. I can only imagine how devastated Cpl. Fry and his family must be right now. My dogs are my best friends but they don't save my life and countless others every single day. They were best friends, partners and family.

K9 officers are truly something special from what I have seen and experienced for myself. I have had the privilege of being around officers and their K9s and witnessed the bond and friendship they share. I can not imagine losing someone in the family like that, especially so unexpectedly.

The Minidoka County K9 Program gave him a beautiful tribute and allowed people to share their own stories interacting with Toby through Facebook.

Rest easy K9 Officer Toby and prayers to Cpl Fry and his family.