This is a natural attraction that you have to check out for yourself. The Minnetonka Cave is about 4 hours from Twin Falls and you can tell just by looking at photos it is worth the drive.

Minnetonka Cave Information

The Minnetonka Cave is above Bear Lake in St. Charles. It is the largest limestone cave in Idaho and yes, you can take tours. It is also one of the most popular tours in the state so you should book a tour early to ensure they have room. It is considered a strenuous hike because there are a lot of stairs as you walk through the cave. Make sure you are physically capable to do the tour. The tour itself takes about an hour and a half. The pace is slow so you do have time to catch your breath.

Inside The Cave

Inside the cave there are tons of different formations from lime deposits. There are tons of stalagmites and stalactites all around you. The temperature inside the cave stays around 40 degrees so make sure you dress accordingly. These deposits have been formed for thousands and thousands of years.

Pricing To Take The Tour

Tours are offered between Memorial Day and Labor Day so we are getting closer to the end of the tour season. Adults 16 and older are $12, children 6-15 are $9, and children 5 and under are free. You can also get a family pass that is $48. Senior and active-duty military are $6. The cave is available 7 days a week from 10 am to 5:30 pm with tours running every 15, 20, and 30 minutes.



Things To Note Before Going

You can actually camp there at the Di Campground with at least two weeks advance notice by calling (208) 380-6279. There are also bats and other wildlife in the cave. In order to prevent damage to the cave or the passing of diseases to animals, you are asked not to wear any clothing that you wore in a previous cave. If you do, you will not be able to take the tour. Also, bring a jacket due to the cave being cold year round and the tour taking quite a long time.

