UPDATE: The suspect and child were located in Elko County, Nevada. A warrant has been served on Elizabeth Crofts.

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office for a young child believed to be in imminent danger. Cassia County authorities are looking for suspect Elizabeth Rose Crofts, age 41, driving a silver four-door Pontiac Grand Prix.

Cassia County Sheriff's Office

The two could be head to Boise or Arizona. The child is Alaina Duey, she is four years old with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt, and grey boots. Call the Cassia County Sheriff's Office at 208-878-2251 or 911.

According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the girl's mother filed a missing person report after the grandmother, Crofts said she would take Alaina to school but never did. The mother went to the motel where her mother was staying and found out she had checked out earlier in the day.