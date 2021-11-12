Missing: Southeast Idaho Teen Reported Oct 29

An Idaho Falls teenager has been reported missing. The last date of contact is listed as October 29, 2021, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.

Have you seen Skye Duane Waters? Waters, 16, last had contact with family two weeks ago, according to the IMPC. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and stands 5'5", weighing 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat and coat, with blue jeans and black shoes.

There are currently dozens of active missing juvenile profiles listed on the IMPC, ranging in age from 14 to 17. The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for any information that could lead to the location of Waters.

Please call 208-529-1200 if you have seen this teen.

Idaho Missing