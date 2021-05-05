Mobile COVID-19 Clinic to Visit Twin Falls Friday (May 7)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will make its way through the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley beginning Friday (May 7) aimed at reaching rural and remote communities.

St. Luke's Health System announced the new mobile vaccine unit (MVU), a recently converted recreational vehicle, will begin traveling southern Idaho to distribute free vaccines. The main goal is to get to the hardest hit areas and vulnerable populations, which include senior housing services, homeless shelters, people with disabilities and others. The MVU will also visit some large work places like factories.

Mobile Vaccine Unit (MVU) St. Luke's Health System

St. Luke's said the MVU will be able to administer hundreds of vaccines each day. The hospital system also said it will work with community groups and companies that would want to host the mobile clinic. Vaccines will be offered at not cost or need for an appointment. Anyone 16 and up can get the vaccine in Idaho, regardless if they are residents or not. St. Luke's said any minor will need parental or guardian consent to get vaccinated. Vaccines will be first-come, first-served.

The first stop in the Magic Valley will be at the Chobani food plan in south Twin Falls on Friday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a lunch break and then 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The MVU is then scheduled to head to the Wood River Valley, see schedule below, or for an updated schedule go to St. Luke's vaccination information website:

May 7, Twin Falls: Chobani, 3450 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. / 3 to 6 p.m.

May 10, Bellevue: The Hunger Coalition, 110 Honeysuckle St., Bellevue, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. / 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 11, Ketchum: The Meadows, 310 Meadows Drive, Ketchum, from 4 to 8 p.m.

May 12, Ketchum: Wood River Community YMCA, 101 Saddle Road, Ketchum, from 4 to 8 p.m.

May 13, Bellevue: Bellevue, 600 N. Main St., Bellevue, from 9 a.m. to noon.

May 13, Hailey: The Summit Apartments, 155 W. Galena St., Hailey, from 2 to 3 p.m.

May 14, Shoshone: Shoshone, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, 103 N. Greenwood St., Shoshone, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.

May 15, Hailey: Kiwanis Park, west of Balmoral on Laurelwood Drive, Hailey, from 9 a.m. to noon / 1 to 6 p.m.

