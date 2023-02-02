TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Weekend food deliveries in the Magic Valley will return thanks to a donation from the local hospital and Idaho insurance provide. The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging announced Saturday and Sunday meal deliveries will start again thanks to a donation of $32,760 from St. Luke's Health System and Select Health insurance. The weekend service had to be cut back to five days a week to about 175 in Blaine, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka, and Twin Fall counties. The Office on Aging had to suspend weekend deliveries in November last year because of budget constraints, costs, and high demand. The donation will allow meals to be delivered on the weekends up to June 30, this year.

Get our free mobile app