Montana Promises to Maintain Grizzly Population

The federal government de-listed the bears from the endangered species column. The result was the usual suspects filing suit to keep the bears on the endangered ledger. Now the state believes listed or not, the bear population can be maintained.

The state believes it can protect up to 1,000 bears as a buffer along a strip of land south of the Canadian border.

Grizzly bears have been migrating out of their current ranges and in some cases wandering as far west as Washington.