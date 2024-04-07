Child Killed in Crash Near Twin Falls

Early Sunday morning on Highway 50 near Kimberly.  The child was in a safety seat but the impact of a crash with a tractor-trailer took the little one's life.  A woman from California was driving a Honda, according to Idaho State Police.  At 3:20 a.m., the car crossed the center line into the path of the truck.   She and a passenger were taken to hospital.

The truck driver, a 47-year-old from Twin Falls, didn't need hospitalization.

Troopers say all three adults were wearing seatbelts.  The crash remains under investigation.  The road was closed for six hours.

