Man Accused Of Loading Gun In Utah Store

Gun rights are God-given according to our founding fathers. Even for idiots. Sometimes, however, idiots need to be restrained. Take the guy in Heber City, Utah. He decided to start loading a gun in a Sportsman’s Warehouse. When police arrived, the man was already in custody. Apparently, he was attempting to load the firearm when some bystanders jumped in and helped a clerk restrain the man.

It apparently happened last month. A convicted felon wandered into the store and put some ammo into a pocket. Then apparently asked to see a pistol. Apparently, he was attempting to load the firearm when some bystanders jumped in and helped a clerk restrain the man. Two of those bystanders were recently praised by the local police department.

America is on edge at the moment. This story is getting national attention one month later because it shows an active and alert group of citizens (even a small group) can react and get in the way and prevent what could be a major crime.

Jose Sosa went to jail. He could be there quite some time. Heber City Police list the charges as “Aggravated Robbery F1, Aggravated Assault F3, Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person F2 and Disorderly Conduct.”

It may well be he planned to walk out of the store and use the gun in the commission of a crime elsewhere. Or he could’ve turned it on customers and staff.

From my own experience, most people I’ve shopped alongside at the local Sportsman’s Warehouse aren’t shy. They carry because they believe they’ve got a role in public safety. They’re aware of their surroundings and they don’t care for a crime.