Most Famous Idaho Song Lyric Released 72 Hrs Before Fatal Crash

Idaho hasn't been mentioned nearly as many times in music lyrics when compared to other states such as New York, California, or Texas. However, the one song that does continue to bring pride to the city of Boise is as timeless as any ever written.

Many songs have been written about cities and states throughout the years. From artists to the likes of Tony Bennett ("I Left My Heart in San Francisco") and Van Halen ("California Girls"), to The Doors ("Alabama Song") and Don Henely ("New York Minute"), there are too many mentions to try and count. One band never really got to experience the success of a song that mentions the Gem State that later went on to become a huge hit.

"Well, it's eight o'clock in Boise, Idaho," is the opening line in Lynyrd Skynyrd's monster 1977 top 20 hit song "What's Your Name." According to band lore, lead vocalist Ronnie Van Zant changed the lyrics just prior to recording the song which tells a true account of band members getting kicked out of a bar. The song was released on Skynyrd's album Street Survivors, which came out three days before members of the band were killed in a Mississippi plane crash.

The lyrics are regarded by many as the greatest ever to mention Idaho. For fans of the band, there's a terrific film that came out in 2020 called Street Survivors, which tells the story of the band's rise to fame and the tragic accident that ultimately led to its demise.

