South Idaho Teen Hit Walking Dog Recovering From Broken Neck

A southwest Idaho teenager is recovering in the hospital after she was struck earlier this week by an elderly motorist.

The incident happened on September 2 in the city of Kuna, which is located approximately 130 miles northwest of Twin Falls. According to details shared by ktvb.com, the victim, 16-year-old Sunshine Bryden, was struck by a 70-year-old motorist while walking her dog. Paramedics responded shortly after the accident, and transported her to an area hospital.

Doctors determined that after Bryden underwent X-rays, that she had suffered a broken neck from the accident. She was also treated for several wounds that resulted from having been thrown onto the roadway. At the time of the incident, the teen was attempting to walk in a designated crossing area at West Avalon Street and School Avenue, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Aside from the broken neck and injuries caused by the roadway, the teenager also sustained a pair of leg fractures, which physicians were forced to insert a titanium rod to ensure a proper recovery. Hospital officials have reported that Bryden will need to wear a neck brace for close to two months.

The dog that was being walked at the time the teen was hit, a Siberian Husky named, " Harley," was treated for minor leg injuries and is expected to be fine. The identity of the motorist hasn't been released yet--all that's known is the driver was 70, and a male. Monday's accident is still under investigation by the Ada County Police Department.