For the most part, Southern Idaho is fun and beautiful. But every once in a while you'll find something terrifying to either see or do. I've always had a small fear of the Perrine Bridge. I don't like heights, so I could never BASE jump from the bridge but I even have issues just walking close to the railing across the bridge. As scary as that is to me, there are much more terrifying places in Southern Idaho.

Perrine Bridge Named As Most Terrifying Attraction In Idaho

I was thinking about the scary places in Idaho recently because MSN put out a list of the most terrifying location in each state, and they chose the Perrine Bridge for Idaho. While I don't disagree with the bridge being scary, there are definitely more terrifying places in Southern Idaho. I'd add in the secret caves north of Shoshone as terrifying, but we aren't allowed to talk about them. But, caves in general could definitely be on the list.

Most Terrifying Attractions In Southern Idaho The Perrine Bridge by itself isn't that big of a deal in the fear-factor category until you decide to do a BASE jump. That's when the fear level goes up to 10. Other places are just scary as the bridge.

What Do You Consider Terrifying In Idaho

Sometimes the fear comes from heights, wildlife encounters, or other dangerous aspects. Some places in Idaho are scary because of the haunted history that accompanies their name.

Whether you're terrified of spiders and snakes, ghosts, heights, or anything else; you're guaranteed to find it in Idaho if you look for it.

