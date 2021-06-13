Motorcyclist Dies at Hospital Following Head-on Crash Near Grace

GRACE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 44-year-old man on a motorcycle died at a hospital Sunday following a head-on crash near Grace.

According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, the man was on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Idaho Highway 34 south of Grace when he tried to pass another vehicle and crashed head-on with a Ford Focus at around 4:30 p.m. The man, who was not identified, was flown to Portneuf Medical Center were he passed away, the sheriff said he had not been wearing a helmet. The 24-year-old driver of the Ford was taken to Caribou Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash blocked the highway for about two hours.

The sheriff's office said it was the second head-on crash in Caribou County in two days, on Saturday a motorist hit a semi-truck when they crossed the centerline.