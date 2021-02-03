High Speed Chase Near Soda Springs Ends in Crash

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A North Carolina man is facing several felony charges following a high-speed chase in eastern Idaho earlier this week. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, Chandler Lippert, 28, was charged with felony eluding and deriving under the influence of alcohol and or/drugs on Monday night.

Deputies tried to pull over a vehicle a little before 9 p.m. February 1, that had been speeding through Soda Springs. Authorities allege Lippert did not stop and tried to outrun deputies and officers with the Soda Springs Police Department. The driver reached speeds in excess of 100 m.p.h. before he lost control and crashed on U.S. Highway 30 in Bannock County. Lippert was taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment.

This is the second high speed chase in Caribou County in two weeks, according to the sheriff's office. On January 20, a similar incident took place when a driver failed to stop for police in Soda Springs. Speeds in that chase hit 130 m.p.h. at times on U.S. 30. At times, according to the sheriff, the driver turned off the headlights while coming up on and passing other cars.

Idaho State Police deployed spike strips in McCammon that disabled the car as it got onto Interstate 15. The suspect, Jonathan Hamilton, 37, of Colorado Springs, Colorado was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, attempting to elude, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance, plus he allegedly didn't have a driver's license; he allegedly told deputies he had been recently released from prison and didn't have a license and decided to run.

