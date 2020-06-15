Body of 18-year-old Recovered after Drowning in East Idaho

GRACE, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of an Chubbuck 18-year-old was recovered Sunday after disappearing under water while swimming near Grace, Idaho on Saturday.

According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, search crews recovered the body of Mason Romanelli just before 2 p.m. Sunday. Multiple agencies and search crews spent most of Saturday evening searching for the teen when he went under at around 6:32 p.m. and presumably drown.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that Romanelli had been with a group of friends at what is called the Last Chance Canal along the Bear River and doing what is called "shooting the Flume," a half-pipe culvert that spans over a stream below.

Romanelli reportedly didn't want to cross back over because of the height and walked down to the water and decided to swim across. He jumped on the back of a friend because he was concerned about making it across by himself.

The sheriff's office said as the pair moved away from the shore Romanelli went under water, the friend swam to shore and got a tree branch to help, but Romanelli never resurfaced. Friends began searching for the teen before first responders arrived.