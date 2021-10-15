Washington Man Killed Following Pursuit in East Idaho

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in eastern Idaho have identified a man shot and killed by law enforcement as a Washington man wanted for attempted murder. The Bannock County Coroner's office identified Buddy McKenzie, 41, of Richland, as the man shot by police following an earlier shooting in Caribou County and chase that ended near McCammon. McKenzie had a warrant for his arrest on first and second-degree attempted murder.

According to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, the Southeastern Idaho Critical Incident Team is investigating the police-involved shooting that started Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. in Caribou County and ended in Bannock County on U.S. Highway 30. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, McKinzie was involved in a shooting in a store parking lot in Soda Springs and was chased by multiple law enforcement agencies west in a small pickup truck.

The Bannock County Sheriff's office said officers tried to stop the suspect with spike stripes in Lava Hot Springs, which was unsuccessful. The pickup finally stopped near the exit McCammon exit off Interstate 15. "After a lethal threat from the suspect, law enforcement was forced to fire their weapons," said the Bannock County Sheriff's Office in a statement. No officers were hurt during the incident. The Soda Springs Police, Idaho State Police, were also involved in the pursuit. The Caribou County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on the incident in Soda Springs to contact the sheriff's office.

