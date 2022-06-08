Soda Springs Woman Killed in Rollover

SODAY SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIXL)-A 55-year-old woman died following an early morning rollover Wednesday in Caribou County. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, Lisa Sherman, of Soda Springs died after being flown to a Pocatello hospital. Deputies responded to the rollover at around 1:50 a.m. on Bailey Creek Road not far from Soda Springs. The Toyota pickup Sherman had been driving had rolled several times. The sheriff's office said Sherman was ejected from the pickup. The crash remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app