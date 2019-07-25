Mountain West Bowl Game Moving From Vegas To Los Angeles

Boise State Broncos fans in Idaho who have made a habit of heading south to see the team play in the Las Vegas Bowl in years they've qualified, will now have to drive an extra four hours.

The announcement made July 24 at the annual gathering for college football media, means the top finisher in the Mountain West to qualify for a bowl game will no longer play at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, according to details provided by ktvb.com. If BSU fans wish to see the Broncos in a December bowl game, they'll have to head to Hollywood Park, the upcoming home of both the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

The stadium, which is currently being built, is located just three miles from Los Angeles International Airport. For Idaho fans, this means more gas, more traffic, and the likelihood of a great deal more people in the surrounding stands. Sam Boyd Stadium's maximum capacity is 40,000, where as the new stadium in LA will seat 70,000.

The move will happen after the completion of the upcoming 2019 season.