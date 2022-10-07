When it comes to eating healthy and diets, everyone has their idea of what is best. Some people count calories, some people fast, and some change what they eat entirely. For some being a vegetarian or a vegan is about dieting, while for others it can be life choices for health or not wanting to eat animals. For whatever reason you choose to be a vegetarian or vegan is your right, but it is always easy to stay committed to these life choices. Living in Idaho, there is a lot of beef in the area, and I am not talking restaurants, but literal cows in the area. Usually being in a large farming community and state, many people enjoy their meat, making being a vegan or vegetarian that much tougher. Compared to other places in the country, how vegan and vegetarian-friendly is Idaho, especially when it comes to certain cities?

The Best and Worst Cities for Vegans and Vegetarians in the United States

When it comes to being a vegan or vegetarian, where you live can play a factor in how easy it is to stay committed to this life choice, as well as having multiple options for eating. Having support and options make this lifestyle much easier. WalletHub recently released a list of the best and worst cities to be a vegetarian or vegan in, and they did so by using a few categories. Being either one is not cheap, so affordability was taken into account, as well as vegetarian lifestyle, diversity, accessibility, and quality. It was determined that Portland, Oregon is the best city to be a vegetarian or vegan in, followed by Orlando, Florida, and Los Angeles, California to round out the top three. Out of a possible 100 cities, the worst one on the list is San Bernardino, California, a tad worse than San Jose, California, and Chula Vista, California.

Is Boise a Good City for Vegetarians or Vegans?

With so many beef options around Idaho and so many hunters, it may be surprising to find out that Boise barely missed the top ten of the list, coming in at 11 as the best city for vegans and vegetarians. Boise is 25 in affordability, 25 in diversity, accessibility, and quality, and came in at 44 in a vegetarian lifestyle. There can be a few different reasons why Boise is high on the list, but many will speculate that it is because of the people that have moved there over the last few years. With five of the top nine cities being from the west coast, and many moving more inland over the last couple years, could it have affected how vegetarians and vegans are viewed in Boise? There is no evidence to back this, but it is one theory.

While it may not be the best place to be a vegetarian or vegan, and you may get a hard time choosing that lifestyle here, you at least are in a good place to be able to afford it and have many options. Don't let others tell you that your life choices are wrong or should be changed. We all have certain diets for one reason or another, and if you choose to be a vegetarian or vegan, keep eating healthy and living your lifestyle. Enjoy knowing you are near one of the best places to be one, and for those that like meat, more for us.

