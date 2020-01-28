Move of Twin Falls D&B Supply Still on Schedule

Renovation started! Picture by Bill Colley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

One of Twin Falls favorite places to shop is still planning on moving into a larger store. Renovations are underway at the old Kmart on Addison Avenue. It’s going to be the new and much larger home of D&B Supply. I drove by over the weekend. The windows are currently covered and a sign explains some asbestos is being removed. It was a common fire prevention material used until well into the 1970s, which is about the time the plaza was really taking off.

The new store will allow D&B to triple floor space and offer much more parking.

The new location will have parking and then some. Floor space will allow display of more merchandise and more open areas for moving carts in aisles.

Let me tell you, I enjoy Saturday morning trips to the current location but so does everyone else in Twin Falls County! Parking is at a premium.

The new location will have parking and then some. Floor space will allow display of more merchandise and more open areas for moving carts in aisles.

D&B harkens back to the era of old country stores which could supply just about every need. It’s already on a larger scale than the stores where our grandparents shopped. You could say it’s the most “general” general store in Twin Falls. You want it, they’ve got it and then often some things you didn’t even realize you needed until you saw it on a shelf.

You can expect the new location will roll out the welcome mat late this year.

The grand re-opening should be a major league event. We’re looking forward to the party and then some serious shopping! Bring the truck. You’ll need the space.