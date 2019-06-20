Moving? There’s A Person In Twin Falls Giving A lot Of Boxes Away

There are some items we see go up in the "free" section of Craigslist that we just know that no one in their right mind is going to pursue. Free moving boxes, however, are definitely not one of those items.

If you're in the process of moving, let me introduce you to your new hero. This person is looking to unload several boxes of all sizes, and other packing supplies, all FREE of charge.

The June 18 post to the Twin Falls / Free section of Craigslist, lists locations for pickup in both Twin Falls and Hansen, which means even though its been up for 48 hours, the likelihood there are still some left is pretty decent.

Craigslist

The owner says that while the boxes and packing materials are complimentary, if you want to wrap your items in a blanket for some added protection, that will run you $2.50 per. That's actually a good deal too.

While we all know how sucky moving is, it's nice to have someone you can count on for a free box hook-up.