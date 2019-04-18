Muldoon Canyon Road Near Bellevue Closed

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Blaine County Road and Bridge Department has closed Muldoon Canyon Road east of Bellevue due to unfavorable and potentially dangerous conditions.

The closure takes place just before Sharps Canyon Road, according to a social media post by the county. The closure also affects both intersections at High Five Road and Littlewood Road, and at Muldoon Canyon Road and Littlewood Road.

Closures are due to melting snow, muddy road conditions and avalanche risks, the county said. It said crews will continue to monitor roads and the county will provide more information on social media as it becomes available.