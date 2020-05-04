“Murder Hornets” Are In The U.S. Because, Ya Know, It’s 2020

It has been a crazy year so far in 2020. Now to make things even scarier, something called a "murder hornet" has made it's way to the United States from Japan and it is here to kill the honey bee population.

It is an even rougher year for Washington State, what appears to have been particularly hit hard by COVID 19, now has the first sighting of the murder hornet. According to sources, the hornet is a whopping 2 inches long with a yellow orangish face. Lovely.

Let's be clear. People and your pets should be fine against this thing. They are USUALLY not aggressive toward people and other animals. They just literally decapitate honey bees. That does not mean however, that you shouldn't be cautious around them. Just because they aren't usually aggressive does not mean they can't or wont hurt you. Just like any other insect they will protect themselves any way possible.

According to sources, in Japan where these insects are prevalent, 30 to 40 people each year die from them. If you see a murder hornet brood take over a honey bee hive, do not try to get rid of the invasive species yourself. It is best to call a professional to get rid of them. If you are around them, get away from them as soon as possible.

2020 if the year of the strange and crazy, why not have an invasive hornet species to kick off May.