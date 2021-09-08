Murtaugh Man Claims Six Figure Idaho Lottery Prize

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Murtaugh man claimed his prize after winning $150,000 playing the Idaho Lottery Powerball earlier this summer. James Graff told the Idaho Lottery he wanted to take care of business before claiming his prize he won July 28.

Graff had read in a local newspaper someone in the Magic Valley had won big and checked his own tickets carefully. The prize ended up being more than he initially expected as he added what is called the PowerPlay option that increases non-jackpot winnings, depending on the numbers. For Graff, his $50,000 win increased by $100,000. At the time, Graff paid the extra dollar to add the option, now the PowerPlay is added automatically when anyone purchases the Powerball. He told the Idaho Lottery, “I got an extra $100,000 for my extra $1.” Graff said he plans on saving most of the money, but does have some home improvements it will help with.

According to the Idaho Lottery the winning ticket was sold at the Oasis Stop'N Go on Addison in Twin Falls. This is the fourth, six-figure ticket sold at the store. Oasis Stop'N Go will get a bonus $15,000 for selling the ticket.

Get our free mobile app