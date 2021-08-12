Woman Injured in Rollover Near Murtaugh

File photo by Nate Bird

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-A woman had to be air lifted to a Twin Falls hospital late Wednesday night when it rolled near Murtaugh. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called out at around 9:40 p.m. for an adult driver that missed the curve on U.S. Highway 30 near E 3300 N, went airborne and rolled. The woman had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown by helicopter to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.

Get our free mobile app

Beautiful Box Canyon Waterfall and River

Filed Under: crash, Hwy30, Murtaugh, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Categories: Magic Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top