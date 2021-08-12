Woman Injured in Rollover Near Murtaugh

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-A woman had to be air lifted to a Twin Falls hospital late Wednesday night when it rolled near Murtaugh. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called out at around 9:40 p.m. for an adult driver that missed the curve on U.S. Highway 30 near E 3300 N, went airborne and rolled. The woman had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown by helicopter to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.

