NASA Unveils New Spacesuits For the Moon & Mars [VIDEO]

The very first woman and next man will go to the Moon in 2024, and they'll be doing it in new spacesuits. Yesterday NASA unveiled the newly designed Artemis spacesuits, one for lunch and re-entry, and one for exploring the lunar South Pole.

And according to NASA's YouTube page 'Administrator Jim Bridenstine introduced the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) and Orion Crew Survival System suit which will be will be worn by first woman and next man as they explore the Moon as part of the #Artemis program.'