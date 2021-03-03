Represent Twin Falls on the First Civilian Trip Around the Moon

I post a lot about contests that have been happening during the pandemic. Most are contests where you have to binge watch a TV series or a bunch of movies and the company will pay you to write about your experience. But this new contest is by far the coolest and most unique I've ever been able to write about: you have a chance to be on the first civilian trip around the moon. For free.

There has been a lot of talk over the last few years about these civilian flights. A chance for regular people to do something amazing. The problem for us regular people is that space travel is expensive, so the regular people who get to travel to space must be regular people with disposable income. Until now. Yusaku Maezawa, an extremely rich fashion mogul, has purchased all the seats on the first moon flight of SpaceX in 2023. SpaceX is the business baby of Elon Musk, not to be confused with his actual baby named X Æ A-Xii.

The reason it is important to know that Yusaka purchased the whole first flight is because he bought all the seats so that actual regular people could go with him. The deadline to apply to be part of his crew is March 14th, 2021. So you only have a few days to decide if you are destined for greatness and a trip to space.

Get our free mobile app

Yusaka is looking for a crew of eight people from across the world. You could be one of those representing Twin Falls, Idaho, and the entire United States.

Idaho Changes From Space