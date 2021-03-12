Moon To Make Uranus Visible For Rare Naked Eye Sighting Tuesday

While the month of March doesn't include any meteor activity or other type of cosmic spectacle that most stargazers would get overly hyped about, there is still something pretty cool that will take place in the sky on March 16 that you might want to be aware of. A planet that normally is next to impossible to see with the naked eye is getting a viewing assist from the Moon Tuesday night.

The southern Idaho weather forecast as it stands for the early part of next week is looking better than average for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies are expected following some cloud cover on Monday, and by Thursday temperatures look to hit the low-60s for a couple of days, according to weather.com. Tuesday evening's forecast should consist of mostly clear conditions.

Due to their sizes and distances from the planet Earth, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn can be frequently located at night without much effort throughout the course of a year. Uranus is different. The planet is nearly two billion miles from the Earth, making sightings without the use of a telescope few and far between.

TheSimplySpace channel of YouTube posted a recent video that explains further why the planet is seldom seen by the naked eye, as well as how temperature and surroundings factor in. On Tuesday, March 16, that will all change for a brief period as a the moon will be positioned closer to Uranus than in quite a while.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history