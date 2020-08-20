Aug 20th Twin Falls Smoky Sun Pics Are Trippy (Pics Not Filtered)

As a handful of fires continue to smolder and burn throughout southern Idaho and northern Nevada, the smoke that has billowed into the sky has had a captivating effect on the sun.

While in the process of having my first cup of coffee Thursday morning, I wandered into my front yard and was immediately drawn to what looked like something that reminded me of one of those eighties, psychedelic, black light posters, that teens use to hang on bedroom doors; I wasn't sure if I was having a flashback or not at first.

Aug 20, 2020 Fire Sun from Blue Lakes Blvd / Photo Greg jannetta

Aug 20, 2020 Fire Sun / Park Ave, Twin Falls; Photo Greg Jannetta

The effects on our sun are the result of a combination of roughly six fires that have either been contained, are in the process of, or are still burning in northern Nevada and southern Idaho. One of the fires burning close to Twin Falls presently is the Black Pine Fire, which has burned more than 1,000 acres to date. The Saddle Fire is probably the closest blaze to us, which has scorched land outside of Jackpot, Nevada, and is expected to be fully contained by Friday.

With more thunderstorm activity expected in the coming days, please be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary. Contact your local fire department if you believe you have witnessed a fire that has started. The air quality in the region will be particularly harmful to young children, the elderly, and those with compromised respiratory systems.