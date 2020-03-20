National Park Services Waive Entrance Fees At Open Parks

I have to admit this social distancing thing is really getting tough. Thankfully the weather outside is starting to get nicer so maybe camping or fishing is an option, with less than 10 people of course. The National Park Service has announced the waiving of entrance fees at open parks.

This is a great way to entertain yourself and keep social distancing. If you love the outdoors, like most Idahoans do, going to a National Park for free may be just what the doctor ordered. You can get out and about, let the kids run off some energy that has been bottled up all week long and get some distance from them before you go crazy.

Some of the National Parks have been closed temporarily already but many of them are still open and even though the facilities are closing their visitor centers and things, visitors can still go to many parks.

Even though travel appears to be getting more and more difficult, it might be a great way to spend some quality time with the kids in the parks. This is also a great learning opportunity for children on wilderness and wildlife survival. Not because I think the world is going to end and survival methods need to be learned because of the virus, but because I think it's good for everyone to know.

So maybe plan exploring and camping in National Parks as a way to make the most of the situation we find ourselves in.