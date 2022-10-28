National Trick Or Treat Day Could Replace Halloween Activities

Having Halloween fall on a weekday can be a pretty big inconvenience for parents. Many of us have to work the next day and the kids still have to get up on time for school. My kids don't care right now though, they just want to dress up and get candy.

Should We Celebrate Halloween A Different Day

They'll be in for a surprise on Monday night when I make them go to bed at 9 pm so they aren't crabby demons on Tuesday. If only we could celebrate Halloween on the final Saturday of October each year the problem would be null. But, that isn't happening despite a petition we wrote about in 2019.

What Is National trick Or Treat Day?

Since the actual date for Halloween isn't going to change there is now a plan to celebrate 'National Trick or Treat Day' on the final weekend of October. This new holiday wouldn't replace Halloween but instead, change the day we do the candy gathering with our kids. USA Today reports that the idea is backed by the Halloween and Costume Association and Party City. If the idea sticks you'll be able to participate next year and watch a kid-friendly Halloween movie during the week.

Get our free mobile app

Trick Or Treat On Bish's Street

In the meantime, you can still celebrate the real Halloween with us at Trick or Treat on Bish's Street from 3 to 6 pm at Bish's RV located at 551 Arlen Drive in Jerome. We'll be handing out candy and showing off our costumes and hope to see you there too.

How To Carve A BSU Broncolantern For some people, there isn't a wrong time to show your team spirit and that is where the BSU Broncolantern comes in. It is part Halloween decoration and part 'my team is better than your team' decoration.