Is Rainbow Fentanyl a Threat to Idaho Kids on Halloween?

Depending on where you live, there are warnings about candy-colored fentanyl appearing in your kid's Halloween bucket. The drug is deadly, and just a few specks of it could kill a child. What should you know in advance? Here's a link from the conservative Daily Signal that should serve as a guide. Meanwhile, some law enforcers warn fentanyl is a legitimate holiday threat, while others in the mainstream news media claim the threat is overblown.

I had a conversation with Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs about the fentanyl threat. He said it would take a “truly evil” person to pass out the poison to neighborhood kids. He added that it’s not likely because of the value of fentanyl in selling the drug. In other words, a dealer isn’t likely to give it away to anybody when there’s money to be made.

Fentanyl is now the nation’s number one killer of younger to almost middle-aged adults. The greater threat to our kids would be a family member who would instead purchase rainbow pills and then inadvertently leave them out on a table or counter.

The Prosecutor recommends parents inspect candy packaging. If it doesn’t look like a familiar label, then set it aside.

There are numerous safe alternatives for trick or treating. Many churches offer trunk or treating, and you can also join our radio stations on Halloween for Trick or Treat on Bish’s Street at Bish’s RV in Jerome. The event begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

