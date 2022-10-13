The weeks are flying by, and half of October is almost over. Halloween is fast approaching, and while the weather has been nice, the wind and cold lingers off in the distance and will be here before we know it. While the weather stays nice, it is best to take advantage of it and get out and enjoy it for as long as it lasts. Another week is ending and another weekend is beginning, and that means it's time to enjoy some of the many activities and events that the fall season and the area have to offer. Here are some of the events taking place in the area this weekend, as well as others around the state.

Thursday, October 13 Through Sunday, October 16 - Toytopia at the Museum of Idaho

Credit: Nareeta Martin on Unsplash Credit: Nareeta Martin on Unsplash loading...

While it may be a bit of a drive, jump in the car and head to Idaho Falls this weekend to enjoy Toytopia at the Museum of Idaho. The museum is opened 10 AM until 6 PM every day, except for Sundays when it is open from 1 PM until 5 PM. Toytopia is there from now until January 29 of next year. You can learn about the history of toys, the science behind them, and hands-on experiences such as a giant piano, Lego station, a life-size doll house, and a retro 80's arcade. Tickets are $13 for adults, $12 for senior citizens, and $11 for children aged 4 to 17. Don't wait too long or the weather may be a factor and before you know it Toytopia is no longer at the museum.

Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 - Magic Valley Corn Maze

Photo by Sophie Lavoie on Unsplash Photo by Sophie Lavoie on Unsplash loading...

The Magic Valley Corn Maze is open and taking place currently and if you haven't been yet, or even if you have, you need to head back out and enjoy some time going through the maze, shooting a corn cannon, or riding the train. There are activities for the whole family, and there is fun for all ages. You can go through the maze normally, or you can do the haunted version. The maze is open from 5:30 PM until 9 PM on Friday, and 12 PM until 11 PM on Saturday, with 7 PM until 11 PM being the haunted maze. You can buy tickets online or at the maze itself, located at 4344 East 3700 North in Hansen.

Friday, October 14 Through Sunday, October 16 - Guys and Dolls

Credit: Gwen King on Unsplash Credit: Gwen King on Unsplash loading...

For those that love to escape to the theatre and enjoy a musical, Guys and Dolls is performing this weekend in Twin Falls at the Orpheum Theatre located on Main Street. There are three shows taking place this weekend with Friday and Saturday shows being performed at 7 PM and Sunday's show at 2 PM. Tickets start as low as $17.50 and go all the way up to $66.50 for box seating. The show will be taking place throughout the month, so if you can't make it this weekend you will have a few more chances, but don't hesitate cause next weekend will be the final weekend.

Saturday, October 15 - Mini-Cassia Craft Fair

Credit: Annie Spratt on Unsplash Credit: Annie Spratt on Unsplash loading...

For those that enjoy craft fairs and all they have to offer, there is a big one taking place this weekend at the Oregon Trail Rec Center in Burley from 9 AM until 4 PM. The Mini-Cassia Craft Fair has something for everyone. There will be over 90 businesses there and you can find anything from clothing to art, crafts, decorations, food, and much more. Tickets are $4 per person, but by clicking on the link above, you can get $1 off your ticket by following the directions on their Facebook page. Get to the craft fair early so you can get everything you want before it is gone.

Saturday, October 15 - Kiddie Day at the Haunted Swamp

Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash loading...

Many of us enjoy this time of year for all the haunted attractions and horror movies, but when you have kids it can sometimes be tough, as you don't want them to have nightmares. They often miss out on the fun, but this weekend is not that time. The Haunted Swamp, located at 646 S Park Ave W in Twin Falls, will be having Kiddie Day at the Haunted Swamp from 11 AM until 3 PM. There may still be some slightly scary stuff, but overall this time is for the kids. Kids are encouraged to dress up and wear their costumes and go trick-or-treating through the maze, while the candy lasts. There will be games, free hotdogs and drinks, and face painting as well. Make sure to gather up the kiddos and head to the Haunted Swamp this Saturday so the little ones can enjoy some of the Halloween fun.

Saturday, October 15 - 5 Alarm Chili Cook-Off

Credit: bhofack2 Credit: bhofack2 loading...

The weather may not be as cool as most of us are used to this time of year, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a nice bowl of chili. The 2nd Annual 5 Alarm Chili Cook-Off is taking place in Hailey this weekend from 1 PM until 4 PM. The event will take place on Main and Silver Street in Hailey and is being put on by the Hailey Fire Department and the Chamber. There will be kid activities, live music, chili, and drinks. For those wanting to enjoy the chili, it will be $15 for a tasting spoon, and all the proceeds go towards victims of the Limelight fire. If you enjoy good chili, or you'd like to enter, head up to Hailey this weekend.

The weather will soon turn cold, and most of us will want to stay inside bundled up for the weekends by the fire. Take advantage of the weather while it lasts, as well as the events while they continue to happen. Don't miss out on the fun, shopping, scaring, and food this weekend. Get out, have fun, and enjoy a beautiful Fall weekend in the Magic Valley. Whatever you decide to do, be safe and have fun.

