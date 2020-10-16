Nearly 20 Brands Of Dog And Cat Food Recalled For Toxins

Check your pet food pantry so you aren't accidentally causing liver issues or slowly killing your cat or dog. The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall on nearly 20 brands and types of dog and cat food that may be contaminated with a toxic mold. The current recall is actually an addition to a previous pet food recall from September, meaning more brands are included in the original recall. Sunshine Mills is the manufacturer of the pet food products and in a release claims there have been no sicknesses in connection with their pet food. The do acknowledge that a batch of corn used in certain products had unacceptable elevated toxin levels due to a naturally occurring mold.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Recalled brands include:

Family Pet

Heartland Farms

Paws

Champ

Filed Trial

Good Dog

Hunter's Special

Old Glory

Pet Expert

Principle Super Premium Natural Dog Food

Retriever Bites & Bones

River Bend

Sportsman's Pride

Sprout

Thrifty

Top Runner

Whiskers & Tails

Not all products from the above listed brands are included in the recall. Check the FDA recall page for the most recent list, including product names and lot numbers. If you have bags of recalled pet food you can return them to the store for a refund.