One Dies in Crash with Dump Truck in east Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a crash with a dump truck Wednesday morning in eastern Idaho as a stoplight turned yellow.

According to Idaho State Police, Marco Arteaga, 41, of Idaho Falls, hit a Kenworth dump truck as it was making a left turn at an intersection on the Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls at around 7:41 a.m. Arteaga was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and had accelerated through the intersection as the light turned yellow at the same time the truck was turning left. The two vehicles then continued on in the intersection and hit three other vehicles stopped at the light.

Arteaga died at the scene. Part of the roadway was blocked by the crash for more than four hours. ISP was assisted by The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.