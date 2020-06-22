New Boat Launch at Snake River Historic Site Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has completed a new boat ramp at a historic site and popular recreation area near Burley along the Snake River.

BLM announced the opening of a the new boat ramp at the Milner Historic Recreation Area as part of an ongoing improvement project. Other new additions include kayak and non-motorized boat access to the river, plus an ADA accessible trail construction along the Oregon Trail.

“This boat ramp is our most recent addition to the amenities offered at Milner,” said Burley Field Manager Ken Crane. “We plan to continue making significant changes to this special area that will go a long way to improving the visitor experience.”

BLM says the 2,050 acre site is visited by about 44,000 people every year along the Snake River. The site has camping, boat and fishing access, and short hike opportunities. The area features ruts created by early pioneers traveling on the Oregon Trail westward in the 1800s. Officials say the fees collected at the Milner Historic Recreation Area are used to maintain and improve the site.

BLM provided a video blow on the recent improvements to the site: