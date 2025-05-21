It appears federal bureaucrats will no longer be able to eat your substance.

DOGE Came to the Rescue

An email arrived from an Idaho businessman, and he shared the story of a friend. His buddy operates a rafting business, has a solid safety record, and has no complaints. The guy is heavily regulated by several government agencies.

Not long ago, the Bureau of Land Management decided to visit him. Agents explained they only needed 120 hours of his time. For you liberals listening, that would be three work weeks for those of us who don’t own a business. People who create things and employ others work even longer hours.

Suddenly, after 30 hours, BLM pronounced the audit finished, though incomplete. What happened? DOGE happened. The Department of Government Efficiency told the meddlesome bureaucrats to go home. The program was discontinued.

The nanny state types will wail and whine, but European-style government was precisely the reason our founders wanted a different system. It worked very well for a century and a half. Then the ‘experts’ decided they knew better.

People Are P***ed

What we’re seeing is a slow-moving second American Revolution. Maybe it won’t be successful, but at least we’re not being told that we no longer have a choice in being bullied by someone who gets paid by picking my pocket every April 15th.

I’m sure the old guard doesn’t care about your livelihood. You were only a taxable unit. But the arrival of Donald Trump showed that if people still had a say in how we lived and how we were governed, there may be a restoration of liberty.

