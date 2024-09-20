ALERT: A Last Ditch Attempt to Block Idaho Wind Farm

Idaho is dotted with valuable history. Stop Lava Ridge believes it can leverage multiple historic sites to block the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. The wind farm would stretch across parts of Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties. The main historical objection comes from survivors of the Minidoka Internment Camp and their descendants. Also cited by opponents are Wilson Butte Cave, the Dimond Family Barn, and the Gooding Milner Canal.

Thousands of other sites could remain from the early settlement and from settlers passing through as they went even farther west.

The organization asks that you email your comments (politely) to the Bureau of Land Management liaison. His name is Rodney Parker, Jr. His email address is rparker@achp.gov.

There have already been some strong concerns raised within the government about the impact on history. I would recommend you email your concerns over the weekend, as deadlines approach.

Even if the wind farm gets the green light, construction may be years in the future. Also, keep in mind that if Donald Trump is elected President the proposed work will come to a screeching halt.

At the bottom of this story is a video from a channel named Kite and Key. The narrator explains there are growing issues with alternative energy and especially the promises it delivers to smoothly transition from what are known as fossil fuels.

Much of the enthusiasm for green energy has waned as working Americans (the majority) have been struggling with the cost of living. We need a better plan.



