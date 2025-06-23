Take a Few Minutes and Read About the Plan

I appreciate the concern most of us have about the loss of public lands. Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve heard from both Democrats and Republicans who worry that if the state takes control, foreign buyers and wealthy domestic elites will poach the lands.

The goal of the proposed sale by Utah Senator Mike Lee is to provide land for new homes and ease the price for buyers.

Lee is a Republican. One of his counterparts in his party, Jim Risch of Idaho, isn’t comfortable with the idea. I spoke with Risch at a state Republican gathering in Pocatello.

People are Angry About the Proposal

Risch is getting feedback from constituents who are loudly opposed, and I gather very little from people who think Lee’s plan is a good one.

Keep in mind, Risch is seeking another term in the Senate. Not that it would influence his position.

I’ve been doing quite a lot of reading about this, and we’re not talking about a massive sale of lands. First, no national parks, though some, like Great Basin, could be returned to grazing for cattle. Ranchers were promised they wouldn’t lose grazing rights. They did.

This Can't be Done Sloppily

What we need is a set of instructions that allow for sales to individual home builders. Like the Homestead Act.

Right now, many new homes in Idaho are going up on farmland. There are huge tracts of land controlled by the Bureau of Land Management that could be prime for human habitation.

Here’s some advice. Read about all the details, then conclude.

