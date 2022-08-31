This is the first I have heard of a new concert venue in Twin Falls, but now I am super excited! A local band is coming back to Twin Falls where it all started for a night of entertainment. If you are into indie-rock this is for your.

New Concert Venue In Downtown Twin Falls

This place is called Big Papa's Grill and Live Music. It is across from the Brickhouse on 5th street in Downtown. The official address is 213 5th Ave South. I am definitely going to head down there soon to check out the venue with my own eyes. Judging by the name there is going to be plenty of live music and plenty of food. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday 4 pm to 1 am.

Local Band Returning To Twin Falls

Almost A.M. is a local band that is returning to perform at Big Papa's Grill on September 18th. They will be joined with Kelsi Midnight and Del Perro. Doors open at 6 pm and the show starts at 7 pm. Presale tickets are $10 and they are $15 dollars at the door. All ages are welcome, but you must have an ID if you want to purchase alcohol.

Other Concerts Coming To Downtown Twin Falls

Kid Frost will also be coming to Twin Falls on Saturday, September 17th at 7 pm. You can check out the venue for more ticket information. Also on the schedule is the Dave Nudo Band on October 22nd. It is sponsored by 44 North and the concert starts at 10 pm.

Even if you aren't into some of these type of bands, it might be good to check them out just to support local venues. The more popular the venue the more likely we are to get more artists.

