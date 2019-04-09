New Discovery Channel Series To Feature Idaho Survivalists

The Discovery Channel is following through with plans to create a new program that deals with a small population of Idahoans that live "off the grid."

River of No Return , is a series that will showcase a small group of people who live in a remote part of the state that can only be visited by plane or boat, according to Yahoo Entertainment. The Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness extends from central to northeastern Idaho, covering more than 2.3 million acres of land.

Congress designated the land as a federally protected wilderness in 1980. The program will follow the everyday struggles of those who call "The Frank" their home, and the survival skills needed to live in such a remote, rugged area of the U.S.

There is currently no set air date for the new series, and it's not known if shooting has begun in the area yet. Spoke Studios will be producing the program for Discovery.