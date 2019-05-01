Twin Falls construction workers were hard at work today on the grounds of the new Dutch Brothers location on Blue Lakes Boulevard. The new, drive-through coffee stop, is on target to meet its projected opening date in about three weeks.

The location of the shop, at 326 Blue Lakes Blvd North , was full of county employees handling paving projects, landscaping, and other construction tasks relating to what will be the second Dutch Bros to operate in Twin Falls. The original location is still cranking out its ridiculously addicting signature coffees, smoothies, teas, sodas and lemonades, at 572 Pole Line Road.

I called the company's Oregon headquarters today and spoke to a Cassidy in customer service. I wanted confirmation that the new location was opening the week of May 20, as I've heard from multiple sources. A relative of mine, who is currently in training, said she thought they were shooting for May 22.

Greg Jannetta 5/1/19

"It's looking like it's gonna be right about that time. The aim is open before May 27," said Cassidy. This falls right into the same time frame I was told by another front office staffer in early March.

So, it's looking like we can expect the new Dutch Bros to be taking Magic Valley drink orders around May 22, unless something unexpected happens. We wish the staff at the new location the best of luck.